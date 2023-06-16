Police Come To The Rescue: Brides Given A Stylish Ride To Wedding Venue

Hedge End Police Department steps in and offers the brides a ride in a police car.

A marriage is a significant event in a couple's life, signifying one of their most treasured memories. While couples strive for perfection on their wedding day, little setbacks might arise. A similar situation occurred recently when a couple met an unexpected stumbling block on their route to the wedding venue—their vehicle unexpectedly broke down. And what occurred next will astound you.

The Hedge End Police Department said on Facebook that a wedding carriage broke down and that the police department came to their aid. “We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John’s Road in Hedge End. The brides were understandably very worried that they were going to miss their wedding. We told them to hop into the police car and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare! We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help!” Hedge End Police Department posted on Facebook.

