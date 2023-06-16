Spot The Difference: Toy Story Optical Illusion Challenge

Spot the difference in Toy Story image.

Look closely at Buzz Lightyear's chin for the distinction.

The post was shared on Instagram.

A lot of individuals like to keep their thoughts active. Solving puzzles and optical illusions is a great approach to do so. These things frequently leave people scratching their brains, looking for answers. And if you appreciate these types of inquiries, we have something that you might be interested in.

You must identify the difference between two photos in an image published by the Instagram profile @opticalillusions. The graphic depicts a Toy Story moment. The goal is to identify what is different in the second photograph.

This post has received over 1300 likes since it was shared. Many others have also responded to the post by leaving comments.

Were you able to detect the distinction? If not, please enable us to assist you. Examine Buzz Lightyear's chin in both photographs. There is a small black mark in image one, but it is not present in image two.







