Terrifying Surprise: Massive Python Found On Shower Screen

If creepy crawlies make you nervous, avoid this video. A man was sitting on the toilet when he received the most shocking shock of his life. He noticed a massive coastal carpet python relaxing on the top of his shower. The incident occurred in Queensland, Australia.

The individual noticed the snake on the top of his shower screen. He was terrified, to say the least, and his immediate reaction was to promptly summon local snake catchers from Hudson Snake Catching.

''Carpet Python gave a client a spook when they went to the bathroom today. Thanks to Anthony Jackson for relocating this guy from a property in Oxenford'', Hudson Snake Catching stated on Facebook. Along with the message, they included two images of the reptile.

This gigantic snake can be seen slithering over the shower screen, knocking over items with its coils.

After receiving a call from the man, Anthony Jackson of Hudson Snake Catching took matters into his own hands. He arrived in nine minutes and took only 30 seconds to remove the python from the shower screen.

“After I stopped having a laugh for a few minutes, I got the hook and took it down and then it was cranky â€ae(because) I removed it from the heat lamp which is where it was finding comfort,” Mr Jackson told media.



