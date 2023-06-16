The Colorful Secret: How Green Matars Get Their Vibrant Hue

Green matars is a popular snack.

They get their vibrant color from food coloring.

The video was posted on Instagram.

Most individuals have tasted the delightful snack green matar at least once in their lives. Many people enjoy the vibrantly coloured matars sprinkled with various spices. Have you ever wondered where the hue of this food comes from? A video posted on Instagram demonstrates this. The clip has astonished viewers since it reveals that the matars are not naturally green, but instead get their colour from food colouring.

Saloni Bothra, a digital designer, uploaded the video on her personal Instagram profile. '120 Kg salted green matar making,' she captioned the video. The video illustrates how green colour is introduced to the matars during the preparation process.

Three days ago, the video was posted. It has had about 10.4 million views since its publication, and the number is still growing. In addition, the post has garnered a number of likes and comments. People made amusing remarks in response to the video.



