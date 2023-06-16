Classic Novel '1984' By George Orwell Finally Returned To Portland Library After 65-Year Absence

George Orwell's novel "1984" returned to Multnomah County Library in Portland after 65 years.

After a span of 65 years, a copy of George Orwell's renowned dystopian novel, 1984, has been returned to Multnomah County Library in Portland, Oregon.

Enclosed with the book was a note from an 86-year-old individual identified as WP, expressing the belief that the book should be reintroduced into circulation due to its enduring relevance. The note highlights the book's exploration of totalitarianism and truth as factors contributing to its continued significance today.

'I meant to return this book in 1958 when I was about to graduate from [Portland State University], but somehow never got around to doing it,' he wrote in the note.

'Sorry to be so tardy. At age 86, I wanted to finally clear my conscience,' he said.

The man who returned the book expressed that revisiting certain sections of 1984 reignited his motivation to bring it back to the library. He emphasized the ongoing relevance of significant parts of the novel, citing a specific extract on page 207 and stating that by simply adding the terms 'internet' and 'social media,' one could draw parallels to the present day.

Published in 1949, the book portrays a world oppressed by a totalitarian regime that suppresses critical thinking. Following a surge in sales in the US in 2017, attributed to a political controversy involving 'alternative facts,' Multnomah County Library welcomed the book's return without imposing any late fees.