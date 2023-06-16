Woman Finds Box Cutter In Her Daughter's McDonald's Meal

Box cutter found in a McDonald's Happy Meal in the US, shocking the woman and raising safety concerns.

Woman shared images on Facebook, expressing disbelief and worry about potential harm to her child.

McDonald's faced demands for answers regarding the incident and dissatisfaction with initial explanations.

A woman in the United States was shocked when she discovered a box cutter in her daughter's McDonald's Happy Meal instead of a toy. She shared pictures of the meal on Facebook, expressing her disbelief and concern about the potential danger it posed. The incident has raised worries about the safety of children's meals and the potential harm that could have occurred if her two-year-old had found it.

Dawn Paret, in the post, said, 'You hear of things like this, but never did I think it truly could happen. The amount of worry and rage that went through me - I have never experienced.'

Following the shocking discovery of a box cutter in her daughter's McDonald's Happy Meal, Ms Paret demanded answers from the fast-food chain regarding the incident.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation that it was an accidental mistake, emphasizing the need for a more thorough response. This is not an isolated case, as another woman from Michigan also found a similar item in her daughter's Happy Meal. McDonald's responded by stating their commitment to customer safety and ongoing investigation into the matter.





