95-Million-Year-Old Sauropod Skull Unearthed In Australia

Nearly complete skull of Diamantinasaurus matildae discovered in Winton.

Skull suggests generalist browsing behavior at various heights.

Skull similarities hint at link during mid-Cretaceous period.

A rare and nearly complete sauropod skull, belonging to the dinosaur species Diamantinasaurus matildae, has been discovered in Winton, Queensland. The skull, nicknamed Ann, is the first nearly complete sauropod skull ever found in Australia and only the fourth specimen of its species ever discovered. The dinosaur is estimated to have lived between 95 and 98 million years ago.

Dr. Stephen Poropat, the lead researcher from Curtin University, expressed his excitement about the find, highlighting the rarity of sauropod skulls. Sauropods, such as Brachiosaurus and Brontosaurus, had delicate skull bones and were susceptible to predation or scavenging due to their small skull size relative to their body.

The discovery of the Diamantinasaurus skull offers insights into the appearance and feeding habits of these massive creatures. Its rounded snout indicates that it was a generalist browser, feeding at various heights rather than close to the ground. The skull shares striking similarities with Sarmientosaurus musacchioi, another titanosaur from South America, suggesting a possible connection between sauropods in South America and Australia during the mid-Cretaceous period.

The excavation, which took place in 2018, involved collaboration between researchers, citizen scientists, volunteers, and the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History. The find provides valuable information for reconstructing the dinosaur's face and sheds light on the ancient world when sauropods roamed the earth.