Children Rescued After Amazon Plane Crash, 40 Days In Jungle

4 children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle following plane crash.

Mother and 2 adults died; children endured hunger, thirst, and injuries.

Inspiring survival story captures global attention.

In a miraculous story of survival, four children who endured unimaginable hardships in Colombia's treacherous Amazon jungle were found alive after 40 days following a plane crash. The children, aged 13, 9, 4, and a 12-month-old baby, managed to survive hunger, thirst, and injuries, while their mother and two other adults tragically lost their lives in the crash.

President Gustavo Petro personally oversaw the extensive search and rescue operation, expressing immense joy upon their discovery. The children's remarkable tale of resilience and survival earned them praise as symbols of peace and the spirit of Colombia.

The heartwarming image of soldiers and Indigenous community members caring for the siblings captured the world's attention. A video released by the Ministry of Defence showcased the children being airlifted in a helicopter, their rescue from the towering jungle trees a true testament to their endurance.

After receiving medical attention in Bogota, the children's return to safety brought overwhelming joy to their grandfather. Rescuers discovered discarded fruit and makeshift shelters made from jungle vegetation, evidencing their resourcefulness in the face of adversity.

The children's remarkable story serves as a reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the unwavering will to survive.