Elephant's Heartbreaking Attempt To Revive Dead Calf Goes Viral

Viral video captures elephant mother's attempt to revive dead calf.

Mother carries calf for two kilometers, tries resuscitation in river stream.

Emotional scene highlights bond between animals and offspring.

A touching video capturing a mother elephant's unwavering love for her deceased calf has touched the hearts of many on social media. The heartbreaking incident took place in Assam and has gained widespread attention. The clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and others, shows the mother elephant carrying her lifeless newborn for up to two kilometers. Desperate to revive her calf, the mother places it in a river stream and nudges it with the help of another elephant from the herd. Despite their efforts, the attempts to wake the calf remain unsuccessful.

The emotional scene has deeply affected viewers, with the caption on the tweet expressing the heartbreak felt by many witnessing the mother's persistence. The video has garnered 39,000 views and 946 likes, resonating with people around the world.

This heartrending display of a mother's love serves as a poignant reminder of the profound bond between animals and their offspring, showcasing the depth of emotions that exist in the animal kingdom.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote,'Heart breaking.. had the misfortune of seeing something similar few years back..'

Another user wrote, 'Very sad to see the Mother's Sorrow.'

A third person wrote, 'Unfortunate!!!'

A fourth user commented, 'Heart breaking.. had the misfortune of seeing something similar few years back..'

Another wrote, 'OM God, so so heartbreaking and a terrible scenario for a mother and her love for her baby knows no boundaries still trying.'

As someone else said, 'A mother's love...nothing can surpass that.'

Another user wrote, 'Animals are more sensitive than humans especially Elephants.. heartbreaking.'