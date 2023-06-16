Giant Kidney Stone Removed From Sri Lankan Patient.

Record-breaking kidney stone removed in Sri Lanka surgery.

Stone measures 5.26 inches long, weighs 1.76 pounds.

Patient recovering well, kidney functions normal.

Surgeons at a hospital in Sri Lanka successfully removed a record-breaking kidney stone from a patient. The urological team, led by Dr. Kugadas Sutharshan, performed the surgery on Canistus Coonghe, a 62-year-old patient at Army Hospital in Colombo.

The kidney stone discovered in Coonghe's right kidney measured an astonishing 5.26 inches in length and 4.15 inches in width. This remarkable size earned it the title of the largest kidney stone ever recorded, breaking the previous Guinness World Record of 5.11 inches set in 2004.

Not only was the stone extraordinarily large, but it also weighed a staggering 1.76 pounds, making it the heaviest kidney stone on record.

Fortunately, the medical team determined that Coonghe's kidney was still functioning normally despite the presence of the massive stone. Following the successful surgery, Coonghe is now in the process of recovering and is expected to make a full and healthy recovery.

The remarkable removal of this record-breaking kidney stone showcases the expertise and advancements in medical science, providing hope for patients facing challenging conditions.