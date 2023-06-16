High-Flying Pizza: Daredevil Deliveryman Throws Box From Skyscraper

Play

Delivery man throws pizza box from high-rise building

Video captures impressive toss to construction workers in neighboring building

TikTok video gains attention after being shared on Instagram

In an unexpected twist of events, a courageous delivery man opted to toss a pizza box out of a high-rise window.

However, the ensuing video has garnered widespread admiration due to what unfolds next.

As it turns out, the daring deliveryman successfully aimed the package toward a group of construction workers in a neighboring building, delivering their much-anticipated pizza.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video gained newfound attention after being reposted on Instagram.

Accompanying the video was a caption that captured the essence of the moment, stating, 'This is determination, only in New York.'

The footage commences with a man peering out of a building window, preparing to make an audacious throw.

He launches the pizza box toward a worker positioned in the adjacent building, who effortlessly catches it.

The video concludes with the construction worker savoring the unexpected pizza treat.

Posted three days ago, the video has already amassed nearly 230,000 views, with the numbers continuing to climb.

Moreover, it has garnered over 14,000 likes, accompanied by a multitude of comments from captivated viewers.

“Very impressive toss and catch,” praised an Instagram user. “I mean if the Ninja turtles could get a delivery down in the sewers surely these guys can get one up there on the building!! Haha,” joked another. “True customer satisfaction,” added a third. “This is the new way of delivering pizza,” wrote a fourth.



