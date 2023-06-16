Internet In Frenzy Over Dad's Epic Vicky Kaushal Dance Recreation

Vicky Kaushal's dance made "Obsessed" song viral.

Vicky Kaushal, the popular Bollywood actor, has inadvertently sparked a viral dance trend with the Punjabi song 'Obsessed' by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. The song had already gained popularity upon its release, but it was Vicky Kaushal's impressive dance moves that took it to new heights on social media. During the promotion of his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Sara Ali Khan, Vicky recreated the dance routine, leaving his fans mesmerized.

Now, the phenomenon has reached the United States, where Ricky Pond, known as the 'dancing dad,' has joined in on the trend. Ricky, renowned for his viral dance videos, recently posted a video on Instagram showcasing his infectious energy as he recreated Vicky Kaushal's killer dance steps. With a big grin on his face, Ricky Pond exudes enthusiasm and charm in his performance.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 200,000 views and generating a wave of reactions. Internet users are absolutely 'obsessed' with Pond's rendition. Some encouraged him to settle in India, while others praised his unmatched dancing skills. Ricky Pond's recreation of the viral 'Obsessed' dance has once again demonstrated the power of social media in spreading trends and connecting people through the universal language of dance.

Here are some responses below:

An Instagram account wrote, “You are almost an Indian now…you should settle here.”

Another commented, “Woow you did it so well Ricky.”

“Really obsessed,” an account remarked.

One user commented, “You’re amazing dude..! Keep rocking. Lots of love from India.”

Vicky Kaushal's viral performance: A video of Vicky dancing to the song 'Obsessed' at an event took the internet by storm. The audience and co-star Sara Ali Khan were amazed by his energetic moves.