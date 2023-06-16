Louis Vuitton's Ultra-Mini Bag Leaves Fashionistas In Awe

US artist collective MSCHF creates ultra-small bag smaller than a grain of rice

Bag features 'Louis Vuitton' logo and requires a microscope to be seen

Instagram post receives over 73,000 likes within 24 hours

Introducing a bag smaller than a grain of rice, if you thought your handbag was tiny.

That's correct—MSCHF, an artist collective from the United States, has created a remarkable bag that can only be seen through a microscope.

This tiny green colored bag has the logo of ‘Louis Vuitton’ on it. MSCHF wrote on Instagram, “Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier.”

Within just 24 hours of its posting, this content has garnered over 73,000 likes and numerous comments from individuals who felt compelled to share their thoughts.

An individual wrote, “It’s a handbag for ants.' A second added, 'No way.' A third posted, 'Man this is wild.' What do you think about this?



