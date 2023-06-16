Scammer Turns Mentor: Life Lessons Instead Of Theft

WhatsApp scammers inadvertently offer life advice instead of swindling.

In a surprising turn of events, scammers exploiting WhatsApp for fraudulent activities inadvertently ended up offering life lessons instead of swindling money. The incident unfolded when a scammer initiated contact with an intended victim, only to find the conversation taking an unexpected direction.

The scammer started with a customary greeting, but the victim responded by expressing a desire to make friends. Undeterred, the scammer tried to build trust through further messages. However, the victim responded incoherently, mentioning the rarity of genuine people on Earth.

To everyone's surprise, the scammer replied with advice that struck a chord with Twitter user Mahesh, stating the importance of self-preservation and money-making. Mahesh, amazed by the scammer's unexpected wisdom, humorously expressed interest in joining their money-making plan.

The post featuring the chat snapshots quickly gained popularity, attracting thousands of likes and retweets. Twitter users flooded the comment section with humorous messages, and some shared their own encounters with scammers.

WhatsApp has increasingly become a platform for scammers, peddling fake job offers and money-making schemes. Nonetheless, this peculiar incident served as a reminder that even unexpected encounters can offer valuable life lessons.