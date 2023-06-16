Twitter Abuzz with Terrifying Visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy's Wrath

Play

Cyclone Biparjoy downgraded to "severe" after hitting Gujarat.

Gujarat's Morbi district faces damage from heavy rain and strong winds.

Videos show cyclone impact in Mumbai and other areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy, initially classified as a 'very severe' cyclonic storm, has now been downgraded to a 'severe' category after making landfall in the coastal areas of Gujarat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone has moved from the sea to land and is currently centered around Sauarashtra-Kutch. Additionally, heavy showers are expected in Rajasthan.

The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy has been felt through tidal surges, heavy rainfall, and strong winds in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The district of Morbi in Gujarat and surrounding areas experienced intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of up to 115-120 kilometers per hour, leading to significant damage. Over 300 electric poles were destroyed, causing power outages in approximately 45 villages. A red alert was issued by the weather department for the coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch.

3 Videos show cyclone impact in Mumbai and other areas. 3 Cyclone Biparjoy downgraded to "severe" after hitting Gujarat. 3 Gujarat's Morbi district faces damage from heavy rain and strong winds.

As the cyclone wreaked havoc, people took to social media platforms like Twitter to share visuals of the severe weather conditions in their respective regions. Videos depicting the impact of the cyclone were shared by residents of Mumbai, showcasing the challenging conditions faced by the city.