Viral: Orcas Seize Yacht's Rudder In Bold Attack

Orcas in the Strait of Gibraltar target yacht, damaging rudders.

Rising aggression by orcas toward ships raises concerns.

Female orca White Gladis potentially influencing attacks on vessels.

In a recent incident in the Strait of Gibraltar, a pod of orcas targeted a yacht, causing significant damage to the vessel. Footage shared on social media showed one of the killer whales swimming off with one of the severed rudders. The yacht's captain, Dan Kriz, described the encounter as the second incident of orca aggression he experienced in the same area.

While experts are still trying to understand the reasons behind these attacks, one theory suggests that a female orca named White Gladis may have triggered a change in behavior among the orcas, with other individuals imitating her actions. Orcas have been increasingly targeting ships in the region, leading to concerns among sailors.

3 Female orca White Gladis potentially influencing attacks on vessels. 3 Orcas in the Strait of Gibraltar target yacht, damaging rudders. 3 Rising aggression by orcas toward ships raises concerns.

Although interactions between orcas and boats are usually harmless, there have been instances where vessels were rammed and even sunk, posing a potential threat to those onboard. Despite these incidents, many emphasize that sailors are entering the natural habitat of the orcas and advocate for leaving the creatures undisturbed.

The escalation of orca attacks in the region has raised concerns among experts, while sailors like Kriz emphasize the need to respect the fact that they are in the orcas' territory. With the situation evolving, further research and understanding are necessary to mitigate these encounters and ensure the safety of both humans and orcas in the Strait of Gibraltar.