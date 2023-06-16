Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specs

- Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specifications
The Vivo v23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4050 mAh.
Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan
Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
Vivo v23e Specifications:
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
Android 11 OS
|
UI
|
FuntouchOS 12
|
DIMENSIONS
|
160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|
WEIGHT
|
172 g
|
SIM
|
Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|
COLORS
|
Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G BAND
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|
4G BAND
|
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|
CHIPSET
|
Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|
GPU
|
Mali-G57 MC2
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|
SIZE
|
6.44 Inches
|
RESOLUTION
|
1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|
CARD
|
microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|
FEATURES
|
Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|
FRONT
|
50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|
BLUETOOTH
|
v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|
RADIO
|
FM Radio
|
USB
|
USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|
NFC
|
No
|
DATA
|
GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|
AUDIO
|
24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|
BROWSER
|
HTML5
|
MESSAGING
|
SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|
GAMES
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
TORCH
|
Yes
|
EXTRA
|
Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
