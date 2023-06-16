Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specs

Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specifications

The Vivo v23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4050 mAh.

1 Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specifications

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-





Vivo v23e Specifications: