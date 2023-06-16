language: English
Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specs

Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specs

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 06:24 PM

Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specs
  • Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specifications

The Vivo v23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4050 mAh.

Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specifications 1

Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Full Specifications

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-


Vivo v23e Specifications:

 BUILD

 OS

 Android 11 OS

 UI

 FuntouchOS 12

 DIMENSIONS

 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm

 WEIGHT

 172 g

 SIM

 Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)

 COLORS

 Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow

 FREQUENCY

 2G Band

 SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

 3G BAND

 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

 4G BAND

 LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

 PROCESSOR

 CPU

 Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

 CHIPSET

 Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)

 GPU

 Mali-G57 MC2

 DISPLAY

 Technology

 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

 SIZE

 6.44 Inches

 RESOLUTION

 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)

 MEMORY

 Built-in

 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM

 CARD

 microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

 CAMERA

 Main

 Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash

 FEATURES

 Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)

 FRONT

 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])

 CONNECTIVITY

 WLAN

 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

 BLUETOOTH

 v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD

 GPS

 Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

 RADIO

 FM Radio

 USB

 USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

 NFC

 No

 DATA

 GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A

 FEATURES

 Sensors

 Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity

 AUDIO

 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone

 BROWSER

 HTML5

 MESSAGING

 SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

 GAMES

 Built-in + Downloadable

 TORCH

 Yes

 EXTRA

 Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor

 BATTERY

 Capacity

 (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh

