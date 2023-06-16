Intensity Of Cyclone Biparjoy Is Gradually Decreasing: PMD

Cyclone Biperjoy has moved towards northeast.

Cyclone Biperjoy intensity will decrease further by tomorrow.

136.0 mm of rain was recorded in Mithi, Tharparkar.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released data of rain occurred in Sindh on Friday.

According to the PMD, Cyclone Biperjoy has moved towards the northeast and its intensity will decrease further by tomorrow.

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy is gradually decreasing and Cyclone Biparjoy has moved towards the northeast during last six hours.

Meteorologists say that the cyclone has moved 170 km east of Badin, and about 300 km east of Keti Bandar.

The cyclone reached 265 km east of Thatta and winds around the cyclone are blowing at a speed of 60-70 km per hour while the height of sea waves after subsidence is 8 to 10 feet.

3 136.0 mm of rain was recorded in Mithi, Tharparkar. 3 Cyclone Biperjoy has moved towards northeast. 3 Cyclone Biperjoy intensity will decrease further by tomorrow.

The Meteorological Department says further weakening into a depression is likely at midnight and Cyclone Bepperjoy will further weaken by tomorrow.

The Meteorological Department released the data on the rainfall in Sindh on Friday.

Similarly, 5.0 mm of rain was recorded in Thatta and 21.0 mm in Badin.

On the other hand, 4.0 mm of rain was recorded at Hyderabad Airport, 10.0 mm of rain in Hyderabad city, 1.0 mm in Tondojam, 4.0 mm of rain in Mirpurkhas and 136.0 mm of rain was recorded in Mithi.