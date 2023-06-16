language: English
Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 05:54 PM

Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 16 June 2023
Today at 16 June 2023, Faisalabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 31°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Faisalabad today

Today 16 June 2023
City Faisalabad
Min Temp (°C) 31°C
Max Temp (°C) 42°C
Min Temp (°F) 87°F
Max Temp (°F) 108°F
Sunrise 05:03 AM
Sunset 07:14 PM
Wind Speed 19 Km/hr
Air Humidity 38%
Chance of Rain 83%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 38%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

