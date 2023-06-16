Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 16 June 2023

- Today temperature in Faisalabad recorded a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 31°C.
Today at 16 June 2023, Faisalabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 31°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Faisalabad today
|Today
|16 June 2023
|City
|Faisalabad
|Min Temp (°C)
|31°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|42°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|87°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|108°F
|Sunrise
|05:03 AM
|Sunset
|07:14 PM
|Wind Speed
|19 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|38%
|Chance of Rain
|83%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 38%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
