Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 16 June 2023

Today at 16 June 2023, Faisalabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 31°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 16 June 2023 City Faisalabad Min Temp (°C) 31°C Max Temp (°C) 42°C Min Temp (°F) 87°F Max Temp (°F) 108°F Sunrise 05:03 AM Sunset 07:14 PM Wind Speed 19 Km/hr Air Humidity 38% Chance of Rain 83% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 38%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.