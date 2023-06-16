Weather Situation in Hyderabad Today - 16 June 2023

Today temperature in Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 41°C and a minimum of 28°C.

Today at 16 June 2023, Hyderabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 41°C and a minimum of 28°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 16 June 2023 City Hyderabad Min Temp (°C) 28°C Max Temp (°C) 41°C Min Temp (°F) 82°F Max Temp (°F) 105°F Sunrise 05:42 AM Sunset 06:52 PM Wind Speed 26 Km/hr Air Humidity 32% Chance of Rain 0% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 32%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.