Weather Situation in Islamabad Today - 16 June 2023

Today at 16 June 2023, Islamabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 23°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Islamabad today

Today 16 June 2023 City Islamabad Min Temp (°C) 23°C Max Temp (°C) 36°C Min Temp (°F) 74°F Max Temp (°F) 97°F Sunrise 04:56 AM Sunset 07:20 PM Wind Speed 14 Km/hr Air Humidity 50% Chance of Rain 76% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 50%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.