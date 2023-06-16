language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Weather Situation in Islamabad Today - 16 June 2023

Weather Situation in Islamabad Today - 16 June 2023

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 05:54 PM

Open In App
Weather Situation in Islamabad Today - 16 June 2023
  • Today temperature in Islamabad recorded a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 23°C.
  • Today in Islamabad experience a air humidity level 50%, and the chances of rain is 76%.
  • Today in Islamabad the sunrise and sunset time is 04:56 AM and 07:20 PM respectively.

Today at 16 June 2023, Islamabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 23°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Islamabad today

Today 16 June 2023
City Islamabad
Min Temp (°C) 23°C
Max Temp (°C) 36°C
Min Temp (°F) 74°F
Max Temp (°F) 97°F
Sunrise 04:56 AM
Sunset 07:20 PM
Wind Speed 14 Km/hr
Air Humidity 50%
Chance of Rain 76%
Chance of Snow 0%
Today in Islamabad the sunrise and sunset time is 04:56 AM and 07:20 PM respectively. 3

Today in Islamabad the sunrise and sunset time is 04:56 AM and 07:20 PM respectively.

Today temperature in Islamabad recorded a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 23°C. 3

Today temperature in Islamabad recorded a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 23°C.

Today in Islamabad experience a air humidity level 50%, and the chances of rain is 76%. 3

Today in Islamabad experience a air humidity level 50%, and the chances of rain is 76%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 50%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,366,779[+5*]

DEATHS

6,891,513[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story