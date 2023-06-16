Weather Situation in Karachi Today - 16 June 2023

- Today temperature in Karachi recorded a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 29°C.
- Today in Karachi experience a air humidity level 62%, and the chances of rain is 89%.
- Today in Karachi the sunrise and sunset time is 05:42 AM and 07:23 PM respectively.
Today at 16 June 2023, Karachi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 29°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Karachi today
|Today
|16 June 2023
|City
|Karachi
|Min Temp (°C)
|29°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|36°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|84°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|97°F
|Sunrise
|05:42 AM
|Sunset
|07:23 PM
|Wind Speed
|32 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|62%
|Chance of Rain
|89%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 62%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
