Weather Situation in Karachi Today - 16 June 2023

Today at 16 June 2023, Karachi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 29°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 16 June 2023 City Karachi Min Temp (°C) 29°C Max Temp (°C) 36°C Min Temp (°F) 84°F Max Temp (°F) 97°F Sunrise 05:42 AM Sunset 07:23 PM Wind Speed 32 Km/hr Air Humidity 62% Chance of Rain 89% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 62%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.