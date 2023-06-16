Weather Situation in Lahore Today - 16 June 2023

language: English
Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 05:55 PM

  • Today temperature in Lahore recorded a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 28°C.
  • Today in Lahore experience a air humidity level 40%, and the chances of rain is 85%.
  • Today in Lahore the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:09 PM respectively.

Today at 16 June 2023, Lahore experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 28°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Lahore today

Today 16 June 2023
City Lahore
Min Temp (°C) 28°C
Max Temp (°C) 42°C
Min Temp (°F) 83°F
Max Temp (°F) 108°F
Sunrise 04:57 AM
Sunset 07:09 PM
Wind Speed 10 Km/hr
Air Humidity 40%
Chance of Rain 85%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 40%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

