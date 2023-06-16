Weather Situation in Multan Today - 16 June 2023

Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 43°C and a minimum of 33°C.

Today in Multan experience a air humidity level 30%, and the chances of rain is 74%.

Today in Multan the sunrise and sunset time is 05:12 AM and 07:18 PM respectively.

Today at 16 June 2023, Multan experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 43°C and a minimum of 33°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 16 June 2023 City Multan Min Temp (°C) 33°C Max Temp (°C) 43°C Min Temp (°F) 91°F Max Temp (°F) 110°F Sunrise 05:12 AM Sunset 07:18 PM Wind Speed 24 Km/hr Air Humidity 30% Chance of Rain 74% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 30%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.