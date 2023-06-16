Weather Situation in Quetta Today - 16 June 2023

Today temperature in Quetta recorded a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 20°C.

Today at 16 June 2023, Quetta experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 20°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 16 June 2023 City Quetta Min Temp (°C) 20°C Max Temp (°C) 34°C Min Temp (°F) 68°F Max Temp (°F) 94°F Sunrise 05:30 AM Sunset 07:35 PM Wind Speed 19 Km/hr Air Humidity 49% Chance of Rain 73% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 49%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.