Andy Murray Confident Of Taking Part In Wimbledon Next Month

Andy Murray will be taking part in the Wimbledon 2023.

Murray has been playing well on grass courts.

Murray has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

Andy Murray, the former world number one, is confident going into Wimbledon next month after making it all the way to the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, 36, who underwent hip resurfacing surgery, has previously skipped the clay court season to concentrate on the grass court competitions.

The Scot won the lower-level Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour championships last month, but before withdrawing from the French Open, he had early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, and Bordeaux.

'In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive,' Murray said after defeating Hugo Grenier 6-3 7-5.

'I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me.'

Murray added that playing against top-ranked opponents will help him better understand where his game sits right now.

'It is really hard to say if I'm playing my best level overall,' Murray added.

'I don't know because I mean absolutely no disrespect to the players I am playing against, I am aware they are very good players, but when you're playing against guys who are in the top 10 in the world they are able to expose certain things in your game a little bit more as well.'

By the time of the grass court Grand Slam, which takes place from July 3 to 16, Murray also aims to be seeded.

'I am doing my best to give myself the best preparation I can for Wimbledon,' he said.

Later on Friday, Murray will compete against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland, the eighth seed, before returning to the Queen's Club Championships on June 19.