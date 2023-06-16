Wimbledon prize money increased to a record $56.6 million.

Singles champions and runners-up will receive $3 million and $1.5 million respectively.

Novak Djokovic will look to defend his title.

A record-breaking $56.6 million (£44.7 million) in prize money will be awarded during this year's Wimbledon event, the All England Club said on Wednesday.

The prize pool has increased by 11.2% from the previous year, and the winners of the men's and women's singles competitions will receive over $3 million (£2.35 million) each, while the losers will receive nearly $1.5 million (£1.175 million).

Wimbledon had cut the prize money for its two premier tournaments during the outbreak. The reward for singles competition finalist status has since been restored at the same level as in 2019.

3 Novak Djokovic will look to defend his title. 3 Wimbledon prize money increased to a record $56.6 million. 3 Singles champions and runners-up will receive $3 million and $1.5 million respectively.

The All England Club's chairman, Ian Hewitt, expressed his joy at providing record prize money to the competitors, with double-digit increases being adopted in the majority of the events. He said, 'Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic while also providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.'

In comparison to last year, the prize money for Wimbledon's qualifying round has increased significantly by 14.5%. Additionally, the amount paid to singles players who are ousted in the first round of the main draw has increased by 10% to $70,000 (£55,000).

The next competition is set to start on July 3 and go through July 16. While Elena Rybakina, who won her first Grand Slam championship last year, will try to retain the women's title, Novak Djokovic, who recently won a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam trophy at the French Open, will defend his singles crown.