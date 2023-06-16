Pope Francis Discharged From Hospital After Hernia Surgery

Pope Francis, 86, discharged from hospital after successful abdominal hernia surgery.

ROME: Pope Francis, 86, was discharged from the hospital after a successful surgery to repair an abdominal hernia. Leaving Rome's Gemelli hospital in a wheelchair, the pope waved to reporters and well-wishers before being taken to a waiting car.

“The pope is well. He is in better shape than before”, according to Sergio Alfieri, the senior surgeon who operated on Francis on June 7, informed reporters outside the hospital after the pontiff had left.

Alfieri stated that the Pope was in good enough health to travel. Francis is planning excursions to Portugal at the beginning of August and Mongolia towards the conclusion of the month.

However, his engagements have been canceled until June 18, and he will take the traditional month-long break in July.

However, his engagements have been canceled until June 18, and he will take the traditional month-long break in July.