Ukraine intercepts 12 Russian missiles, including six hypersonic Kinzhals, over Kyiv.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles.

African leaders' delegation arrives in Kyiv for peace talks.

KYIV: Ukraine claimed on Friday that it had successfully intercepted and downed 12 Russian missiles, including six hypersonic Kinzhals, over the capital city of Kyiv. The Ukrainian Air Force stated that it had destroyed six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles, and two reconnaissance drones.

These developments occurred as an African delegation, consisting of leaders from South Africa, Senegal, the Comoros, and Egypt, arrived in Ukraine for peace talks.

The delegation's primary objective was to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before holding discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg the following day.

However, just before their meeting, two explosions were heard in central Kyiv, with reports of additional missiles targeting the capital. It remained unclear whether these missiles were launched by Russia or intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

3 African leaders' delegation arrives in Kyiv for peace talks. 3 Ukraine intercepts 12 Russian missiles, including six hypersonic Kinzhals, over Kyiv. 3 Ukrainian Air Force destroys six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, the African leaders commenced their visit by traveling to Bucha, a location where Ukraine alleges that Russian troops committed large-scale atrocities during their invasion in February 2022.

Russia has denied these allegations. The African peace mission aimed to propose 'confidence building measures' as part of initial mediation efforts.

A draft framework document obtained by Reuters outlined potential measures such as a Russian troop pull-back, removal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Putin, and sanctions relief.

The document emphasized the mission's objective of promoting peace and encouraging both parties to engage in diplomatic negotiations. It further suggested that a cessation of hostilities agreement should be followed by negotiations between Russia and the West.

These developments coincided with a Ukrainian counteroffensive that had managed to push Russian forces back in some areas, albeit with Ukraine regaining only a fraction of the occupied territory.

Kyiv insisted that its own peace initiative, which called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian land, should form the foundation of any resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The arrival of the African delegation and their proposed measures marked a significant step toward potential peace negotiations, with hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine.