298 Pakistanis Drowned After Ship Meets Accident In Greece

A total of 750 people were on board the ship of the migrants that met an accident in Greece. Most of them belonged to Pakistan’s Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and Sialkot city.

Only twelve Pakistanis survived out of them. Pakistanis who survived the most dangerous journey of their lives claimed that 310 Pakistanis were on board the ill-fated boat, out of which 298 were drowned.

June 16 evening, the Greek government also stopped the rescue operation because it was impossible to find anyone alive. About 90 bodies have been found so far, most of which are unidentifiable and DNA will be used to identify them.

In this regard, the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece has formed a special team which is looking into this whole matter. This is the second accident of migrants on this route this year and so far this year more than a thousand migrants have lost their lives.