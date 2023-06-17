Meta Services Restored After Hours Of Downtime

Meta resolved a two-hour outage that impacted its social media applications.

Meta resolved a two-hour outage that impacted its social media applications. They announced that the issue was fixed, and all the apps were restored and operational in the early hours of Saturday.

The outage affected a large number of users globally, with approximately 20,000 individuals reporting difficulties accessing Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which are part of Meta's services.

In Pakistan, the platforms also experienced disruptions from midnight until 3:00 am, causing them to function improperly during that time.

According to Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, the applications were offline during the same hours. Around that time, 49% of users encountered difficulties sending messages on WhatsApp, 32% were unable to send voice notes, and 19% experienced a complete outage where the application was not functioning at all.

Additionally, Instagram faced challenges as well, with 42% of users experiencing difficulties using the app, 35% unable to log in, and 23% unable to load the website. Similarly, for Facebook, 46% of users couldn't log into the app, 34% couldn't access the website, and 20% encountered server connection problems.

According to Reuters, outage reports had decreased to fewer than 500 incidents as of 22:30 GMT, as reported by Downdetector.

Around 1:45 am, Meta posted a message on Twitter saying: 'We know some of you might be experiencing issues with our apps today. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience.'

At 4:26 a.m., Meta announced that the issue had been resolved.

'Fixed! The issue has been resolved, and things should be working normally again across our apps. Thanks again for your patience,' Meta tweeted.

Meta did not provide any information regarding the cause of the outage.

Downdetector monitors outages by gathering status reports from various sources, including user-submitted error reports on its platform. It is possible that the outage is impacting a greater number of users than initially reported.

Meta confirmed that the problems with Ads Manager, the advertising tool used for purchasing and creating Facebook ads, were also resolved.