WhatsApp To Add Screen Sharing To Its Video Calls

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, introduces screen-sharing for video calls, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

During a video call, users will see a new icon at the bottom to initiate screen sharing with all participants.

To avoid disruptions, it is recommended to enable 'Do Not Disturb' mode or a preferred focus mode.

The screen-sharing feature is currently accessible to select beta testers and will gradually become available to a wider audience in the upcoming weeks, as reported by the app-tracking website.

The messaging app submitted the latest update, version 23.12.0.74, through the TestFlight beta program.

This new feature enables users to share their screens during video calls, facilitating remote collaboration, demonstrations, and troubleshooting of tasks or issues.

By selecting this icon, they can easily share the contents of their screen with all participants on the call.

Everyone else on the video call will have the ability to view the entire screen, including notifications. The shared screen content will be recorded and made available to all participants on the call.

The WhatsApp observer recommended enabling the 'Do Not Disturb' mode or a preferred focus mode to prevent any unexpected notifications while using the screen sharing feature.

Users have full control over the screen sharing feature, as they can stop the video at any time they desire. Additionally, the content will only be shared with others after granting permission to do so.

Users who install the latest beta version on iOS will have access to and be able to utilize this feature.