Ashes First Test In Balance As Khawaja Smashes Hundred

The second day of the Ashes Test at Edgbaston concluded with Australia ending their innings at 311-5 on Saturday.

Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will continue batting for Australia on the third day. In their first innings, Australia are currently trailing by 82 runs.

At the start of the day, Australia's openers David Warner and Khawaja were on the pitch with the team at 14-0. However, Warner was bowled by Stuart Broad after scoring only nine runs, marking the 15th time Broad has dismissed him, a record. Marnus Labuschagne also got out for a golden duck, giving Broad his second wicket of the innings.

The biggest breakthrough for England came when Ben Stokes, the hero of the 2019 Ashes, removed Steve Smith after he scored 16 runs off 59 balls. Australia was in danger of an early collapse, losing three wickets for just 67 runs in 26 overs. However, a partnership of 81 runs between Travis Head, who scored a half-century, and Khawaja stabilized the innings.

Khawaja played an exceptional innings, reaching a century with 14 fours and two sixes, becoming the star of the day for Australia. In the 67th over, Moeen Ali broke the partnership between Cameron Green and Khawaja, dismissing Green with a brilliant delivery.

On the first day, England surprised the cricket world by declaring their first innings at 393-8 while Joe Root remained unbeaten on 118 runs. England started their innings aggressively, with Zack Crawley hitting a four off the first ball from Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope scored 12 and 34 runs respectively before getting out. Harry Brook's dismissal was unusual, as Nathan Lyon's delivery hit his thigh pad, stayed in the air for a moment, and then hit the wicket.

One of the highlights of the first day was Joe Root hitting a reverse-scoop six off Scott Boland.



