Aamir Khan Embraces Brother Faisal At Mom's Birthday Bash

Recently, renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday at their home, and the inside pictures from the joyous occasion have been shared on social media. Punjabi artist Pratibha Singh Baghel, who performed for the Khan family, posted the images on her account. The birthday celebration was attended by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, their daughter Ira Khan, his sisters Nikhat and Farhat, as well as other close family members.

Aamir Khan was captured in heartwarming moments with his family, including his brother Faisal Khan. Aamir's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde took to Instagram to share some precious pictures from the celebration. One image showcased a custom-made tea-pot cake adorned with beautiful floral designs, featuring the words 'Happy Birthday Ammi' and a small photo frame with Zeenat's picture. Another photograph featured Zeenat Hussain posing with her children Aamir, Faisal, Nikhat, and Farhat. Aamir wore a beige kurta, while Faisal opted for a black kurta. The family portrait radiated pure joy and affection. Additional photos showcased Aamir happily posing with his sisters Nikhat and Farhat, both looking stunning in sarees.

Among the pictures, one captured an endearing candid moment between Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal, while another depicted Aamir embracing him in a heartfelt hug. The caption on the post read, 'Ammi's birthday celebration.' These pictures provide a glimpse into the warm and loving atmosphere during the festivities.

It is worth noting that Aamir Khan announced his decision to take a break from acting back in November of the previous year. At a Delhi event, he expressed his desire to prioritize his family, stating, 'When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.'

The pictures from Zeenat Hussain's birthday celebration truly capture the love and togetherness of the Khan family, making it an occasion filled with beautiful memories.