Adipurush Sets India's Fourth Highest Opening Day Box Office Record

After a chilly summer, the Indian box office finally heated up yesterday as Adipurush made an excellent start on Friday, recording the fourth-highest opening day ever. Starring Prabhas, this Ramayan-based mythological epic collected approximately Rs. 89 crores on its first day, placing it just behind the opening day records set by Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF 2, and slightly ahead of Prabhas's previous film, Saaho.

The film performed exceptionally well in the Hindi belt and Telugu states, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala fell short of expectations. The Ramayana theme struck a chord in the Hindi belt, with some circuits surpassing the numbers of Pathaan. In the Telugu states, Nizam witnessed the second-highest opening day figures ever, trailing closely behind RRR. Coastal Andhra and Ceeded saw similar results to recent Telugu blockbusters such as Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Acharya.

Although the film's opening is satisfactory, reports suggest that the audience reception has been mixed to negative, which could pose challenges considering the high production costs involved. However, with significant advance sales in the Hindi belt for Saturday and Sunday, a steep decline could be avoided at least until Sunday. Nevertheless, South India may experience larger-than-usual drops today. Leveraging the strength of the Hindi belt, the film is expected to surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark during its opening weekend.

Here is the territorial breakdown of Adipurush's opening day collections at the Indian box office:

Nizam: Rs. 18 crores (Rs. 11 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 5 crores (Rs. 3.75 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 16.50 crores (Rs. 13.25 crores share)

AP/TS Total: Rs. 39.50 crores (Rs. 28 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 6.50 crores (Rs. 3.50 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 2 crores (Rs. 0.75 crore share)

Rest of India: Rs. 40.50 crores (Rs. 17.50 crores share)

Total India: Rs. 88.50 crores (Rs. 49.75 crores share)

While the film's overseas collections are yet to be confirmed, initial estimates suggest they are likely to reach around $3 million, resulting in a worldwide opening day collection of just under Rs. 115 crores.