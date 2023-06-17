Alia Bhatt Enjoys Fun Moments With Gal Gadot And Jamie Dornan In Sao Paulo

Alia's Hollywood debut has generated a buzz among her admirers.

After much anticipation, the trailer for the highly awaited Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, is set to be released today. This star-studded movie features Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan in pivotal roles, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Alia's Hollywood debut has generated a buzz among her admirers, who eagerly await her performance. Currently, the esteemed actress is in Sao Paulo for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event, where she, alongside her co-stars Gal and Jamie, is having a fantastic time promoting their upcoming film. Scroll down to catch a glimpse of their enjoyable moments.

Gal Gadot took to her Instagram stories to share a delightful clip featuring herself, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan as they promote their film, Heart of Stone, at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The clip showcases Gal dressed in a black pantsuit with elegant white stripes, while Alia rests her head on her shoulder. Jamie looks dapper in beige pants and a black t-shirt. The camaraderie between these three talented actors is evident, indicating that they must have had a wonderful time shooting the film.

Marking the excitement surrounding Heart of Stone, a new poster of the film featuring Gal Gadot was unveiled, announcing the release date as August 11, 2023. The much-anticipated trailer for the movie is finally set to arrive today, on June 17.

Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Projects

In addition to her highly anticipated Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt has another intriguing project in the works. She is set to star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. This film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Making a directorial comeback after nearly seven years, Karan Johar's film has already generated immense hype following the release of its captivating first look. Fans eagerly await the film's release, eager to witness this star-studded spectacle.

As Alia Bhatt conquers new frontiers in Hollywood and continues to make her mark in the Indian film industry, her fans are thrilled to witness her talent shine in diverse projects. With Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the horizon, it is an exciting time for both the actress and her admirers.