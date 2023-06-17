Alia Bhatt's Jet-Lagged Pictures Tease Heart Of Stone Trailer Event

Alia Bhatt, the renowned Bollywood actress.

Alia Bhatt, the renowned Bollywood actress, is gearing up for the trailer launch of her highly anticipated Hollywood debut film, 'Heart Of Stone.' In this exciting project, she shares the screen with the talented Gal Gadot. Currently, Alia is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, attending the grand Netflix Tudum 2023 event, where the trailer for her film will be unveiled. Recently, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, all set to embark on this adventure, and now she has treated her fans with some captivating pictures from her time in Sao Paulo, exuding a charming Barbie-like aura.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared several pictures from Brazil, showcasing her presence at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The first picture is a collage of her various moods, capturing her in an all-pink ensemble that accentuates her cuteness. She adorns an oversized pink blazer, paired with a matching high-waisted skirt and a same-colored bralette. With her hair elegantly styled in a bun and minimal makeup, she looks absolutely adorable, resembling a Barbie doll. In the subsequent picture, the beloved star of 'Dear Zindagi' provides a glimpse of her complete outfit. The following image offers a view of her left profile, while in the next, she is seen comfortably seated on a bed. Finally, in the last picture, she is captured while attempting to get some rest, illustrating her exhaustion due to jet lag. Alia playfully captions the post, stating, 'This barbie is jet lagged.'

Moving on to Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects, apart from her highly anticipated Hollywood debut in 'Heart Of Stone' alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, the actress is set to star in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh. This film also features legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The movie marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after a hiatus of almost seven years. The first look of the film has already generated significant hype, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

With her Hollywood debut and an exciting Bollywood project in the pipeline, Alia Bhatt continues to captivate audiences with her immense talent and versatility. Her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has only just begun, and her fans eagerly await the release of 'Heart Of Stone' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' eager to witness her brilliance on the silver screen once again.