Flawed Execution: Adipurush Review Highlights Disappointing Screenplay Choices

Director Om Raut's ambitious project, Adipurush, aims to bring the epic tale of Ramayana to the silver screen. With a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, the film had the potential to captivate audiences emotionally and spiritually. However, despite its bravery in taking on this monumental task, Adipurush falls short in its execution.

Plot Overview

Adipurush begins by introducing the mighty Raavan, establishing his power and dominance. The story then progresses to the period when Raghav and Janaki are in exile, facing numerous challenges in the forest. Their troubles escalate when Shurpanakha persuades Raavan to seek revenge on Ram for rejecting her by abducting Sita. What follows is Raghav's collaboration with Bajrang and Sugriv to rescue his wife from the clutches of the demon king.

What Works

Director Om Raut and the screenplay writer have made a sincere effort to encompass the entire story of Ramayana within the film's 179-minute runtime. They have included numerous important elements from the original text, which is commendable. The dedication to capturing the essence of the story is evident. Additionally, the background music composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara adds life to the narrative and uplifts sequences that could have benefited from stronger writing and execution. The cinematography by Palani Karthik is visually appealing, particularly the forest scenes. The VFX work is above average, and the music by Ajay-Atul leaves a lasting impact.

Room for Improvement

The screenplay and dialogues by Manoj Muntashir Shukla could have been improved significantly. Some lines trivialize the dignity of the story and fail to evoke the desired emotions. The pacing of the film, especially in the second half, feels rushed, leaving little room for the audience to truly connect with the characters and events. The climax, in particular, feels underwhelming due to this hurried approach. The fight sequence between Ram and Raavan, choreographed by action directors Ramazan Bulut and Pradyumna Kumar Swain (PK), is also disappointing. Furthermore, the portrayal of Raavan lacks depth, reducing the character to a mere demon king and overlooking his intellect and skills. The imagined dark and brooding Lanka also fails to impress, and the costume design, especially for Raavan, could have been more creative.

Performances

Prabhas delivers a limited performance as Raghav, with restricted expressions. However, he shines in two sequences where he motivates his army. Kriti Sanon brings depth to her portrayal of Janaki and delivers a balanced performance, although her screen time could have been increased. Saif Ali Khan impresses with his expressions as Raavan, but the overall body language doesn't quite align with the character. The attempt to showcase his larger-than-life persona through a Hulk-like walk feels disconnected. Sunny Singh appears restrained in his performance as Lakshman, while Devdatta Nage as Bajrang and Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit deliver commendable performances.

Final Verdict

Om Raut's Adipurush is a sincere attempt at adapting Ramayana, but it falls short due to its flawed writing and execution. The film would have greatly benefited from a more focused and detailed approach, potentially even dividing it into two parts. Despite its shortcomings, Adipurush manages to capture the essence of the beloved saga to some extent and offers a promising foundation for future adaptations.