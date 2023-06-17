Kajal Aggarwal's Major Announcement Amidst Quitting Film Rumors

Kajal Aggarwal has made an important announcement.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has been rumored to be leaving the film industry, has made an important announcement.

She revealed that her next project will be a movie centered around a female lead. This film is tentatively titled Kajal60 as it marks her 60th film. The title and first look of the movie will be unveiled on Sunday.

On Twitter, Kajal Aggarwal shared a poster to announce information about her upcoming film. The official title and a sneak peek of the movie will be revealed on June 18. The film is being produced by Aurum Arts Official.

However, details about the cast, crew, language and have been kept in wraps. Tomorrow, the details about her 60th will be announced on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal released a poster that hinted at an upcoming announcement. The poster shows her sitting inside a car, with her partially visible face reflected in the car mirror.

She captioned the post, 'Kajal60 Title and glimpse tomorrow. Can’t wait to show this to you all.”





Rumors about quitting films

There were rumors circulating that the actress who played Sita in a film was planning to quit the movie industry and prioritize motherhood.

It was believed that her work commitments were affecting her ability to spend time with her son, Neil, leading her to make the decision to step away from her career for her child.

​However, it seems that these rumors are unfounded, as Kajal's recent post suggests that she is determined to continue entertaining and captivating audiences.















