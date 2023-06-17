Kareena Kapoor In Aww Over Alia Bhatt's Stunning Brazil Pics

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt's stunning photos.

Alia shares a series of pictures on Instagram.

Alia's Hollywood debut, is set to release on Netflix on August 11.

Kareena Kapoor has spoken out in response to Alia Bhatt's latest photos from Brazil. Alia posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Saturday from Brazil, where she will attend Netflix's Tudum 2023. At the ceremony, the trailer for her Hollywood debut picture, Heart of Stone, will be presented.

Before attending one of the parties, Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared many photos of herself wearing a pink attire consisting of a crop top, jacket, and skirt. She referred to herself as Barbie and displayed various attitudes and gestures. 'This Barbie is jet-lagged,' Alia wrote in the description.

In response to the post, Alia's sister-in-law, actress Kareena Kapoor, commented, 'Why you the best? (heart emoji) cause you are ....' Soni Razdan, Alia's mother, used pink heart emoticons. According to Netflix India, 'This Barbie is conquering hearts (of stone).' 'Ain't no Barbie better than you!' one fan said. 'This Barbie is stealing hearts,' one commenter said. 'Ready to slay in Hollywood now,' one Instagram user wrote. 'You look Barbie, but inside you're a queen,' added another admirer.

Heart of Stone, Alia's Hollywood debut, will be available on Netflix on August 11. In an earlier interview with Variety, Alia stated, 'It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.'



