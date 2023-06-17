Priyanka Chopra Opens Up: Family Support And Work-Life Balance

Priyanka Chopra, the renowned actress, has consistently expressed her deep love.

Priyanka Chopra, the renowned actress, has consistently expressed her deep love and appreciation for her family and the unwavering support they provide her. From her mother, Madhu, to her husband, Nick Jonas, and her in-laws, Chopra cherishes the bond she shares with each of them. However, since the birth of her daughter, Malti Chopra-Jonas, the 40-year-old actress admits that her priorities have undergone a significant transformation. She has now opened up about the challenges of balancing her flourishing acting career with her role as a mother.

In an interview with Angeleno magazine, the star of the hit show 'Quantico' discussed the importance of finding equilibrium in her personal and professional life. Chopra emphasized, 'Having a sense of balance with your partner and your family is crucial in order to achieve that. I leaned on my husband, and he came through for me during the filming of the series 'Citadel.' However, work-life balance remains a top priority for me.' 'Citadel,' a spy thriller in which she stars alongside Richard Madden, has garnered immense success and has been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime, becoming one of their most popular recent releases. Chopra added, 'This is my career, my livelihood. But it's vital to make time for what truly matters.'

The former Miss World revealed that since the birth of her daughter, her desire to return home to her family, including her husband Nick Jonas, has grown stronger. Spending quality time with those who ground her and bring her a sense of peace and belonging has become a significant focus for her. Regarding 'Citadel,' Chopra mentioned that the series aims to connect global audiences by telling multiple stories in conjunction with the main series. In addition to the U.S.-based version starring Chopra and Madden, there are spinoff versions set in India, Italy, Spain, and Mexico that tie into the main narrative. Thanks to the show's success, Amazon Prime has renewed it for a second season.

'Citadel' holds a special place in Chopra's heart as it marks the first time in her over two-decade-long career that she has received equal pay to her male co-star. The actress, known for her diverse filmography, emphasized the need for the industry to shift its mindset toward women. She expressed, 'I believe it is essential for the industry to change its perspective and recognize the value of women. Whenever the opportunity arises, women should embrace their self-worth and demand the recognition they deserve.' Currently, Chopra is busy filming 'Head of States,' an action thriller in which she stars alongside Idris Elba and renowned action star John Cena. Additionally, she recently appeared in the rom-com film 'Love Again' alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

In summary, Priyanka Chopra's dedication to her family and her pursuit of a balanced work-life dynamic is evident. With her ongoing success in 'Citadel' and her commitment to promoting gender equality in the industry, Chopra continues to inspire others and make her mark in the world of entertainment.