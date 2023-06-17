Ram Charan & Upasana Are Preparing For Parenthood With A Handcrafted Cradle

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child next month.

Parents-to-be reveal a sneak peek of their newborn's cradle

The cradle is handcrafted by female carpenters who are survivors of sex trafficking.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child next month. The preparations for their baby's arrival have already begun. Yes, the celebrity wife revealed a sneak peak of her baby's handcrafted cradle, which embodies the values she wants in her child from the start. The cradle symbolizes strength, hope, perseverance, and self-esteem.

Upasana Konidela took to Instagram and released a video detailing the process of making the handcrafted cradle. The cradle is handcrafted by female carpenters who have survived sex trafficking. Upasana describes the wooden cradle as a 'journey of transformation and self-respect' that she wants her child to experience from birth.

It also includes a few candid images of the expecting parents, who appear to be very pleased and eager about their new adventure. The RRR actor is seen cuddling and loving his wife Upasana in the images. He was dressed in a tie-dye yellow and purple shirt, while his wife was dressed in a blue frock. 'We are becoming three,' it says in the video.

Ram Charan's wife wrote on Instagram, 'We are honoured & humbled to receive this heartfelt gift from the incredible young women of #PrajwalaFoundation. This handcrafted cradle holds immense significance, symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope. It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth.'

The power couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary and are thrilled to be expecting their first child. She recently stated that her family is really excited because the due date for delivery is approaching. 'We are all very excited, nervous and a bit anxious too. Ram is my go-to man, when I am hyper or having anxiety attacks. He calmly sits me down and says, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out’. I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting,' the expectant mother remarked.



