Salman Khan Reveals That Once His Recommendation Rejected For Bigg Boss

Salman Khan reveals that he once recommended someone for Bigg Boss.

The actor expresses annoyance at receiving numerous calls from people requesting his recommendation to be a part of Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated films, including Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3.

Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss host for over a decade, has said that he once recommended someone for the reality program, but the producers decided not to accept his choices, and he has since ceased making recommendations. Salman will make his digital debut with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which will air on Jio Cinema on June 17th.

Salman informed the media that he gets a lot of calls around the time Bigg Boss starts, and he gets so annoyed that he turns off his phone. Callers urged him to recommend them as Bigg Boss competitors, he added. “Be it politicians, actors or from any other walk of life, I get calls from everyone saying that Bigg Boss is a great platform for their career and they would love to be a part of the show. But they don’t understand this decision is not in my hands but it is in Sheetal's, Manisha's and Endemol's and COLORS' hands,” he was cited as stating in an Indian media.

He also stated that many people are dissatisfied with him because he does not make the necessary phone calls to complete their tasks. “Salman Khan doesn’t interfere in this decision and the channel and the production house take care of everything. They have made this rule that they don’t take my recommendation. Once I had requested them to cast someone and they did not, so after that I stopped recommending. In fact, during one season I recommended someone and they themselves called that person and got him on board. One of the people who I knew but was not aware that he is going to be a part of the show was Nikitin. I met him on stage of Bigg Boss 6. Unka bus chalta toh woh aaj tak ghar mein reh rahe hote (if he had his way, he'd have stayed in the house till now).'

Salman, who was most recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is currently preparing for the release of some of his most anticipated flicks. Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 is one among them, and it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Diwali.



