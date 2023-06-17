Sunny Deol's Epic Gadar Moment At Son's Sangeet: Watch The Video

The Deol family is filled with joy as they celebrate the wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya.

The Deol family is filled with joy as they celebrate the wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The pre-wedding ceremonies are in full swing, and the Sangeet ceremony was held recently, setting the stage ablaze with the presence of Bollywood celebrities. Even Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and his wife Tanya Deol joined the festivities, grooving to the beats. However, stealing the show was Sunny Deol, whose dance moves literally brought the stage down.

During Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's Sangeet, Sunny Deol appeared in his iconic Tara Singh avatar from the film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' He donned a grey short kurta with brown pajamas and layered it with a brown blazer. Completing his look, Sunny sported a green turban. Not only did he resemble Tara Singh, but he also performed his popular song 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from the film. His high-energy performance was infectious, making everyone want to hit the dance floor. The crowd cheered and hooted for Sunny as he set the stage on fire with his moves.

On the professional front, Sunny Deol recently released the teaser of 'Gadar 2.' He will soon be reprising his role as Tara Singh in the sequel of the blockbuster film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' which also stars Ameesha Patel. The original film, released in 2001, was re-released in theaters ahead of the sequel's launch, delighting fans who are eager to witness the love saga on the silver screen once again.