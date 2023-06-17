Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spokesperson Drops Shocking News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise fans by ending their association with Spotify

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sever ties with Spotify three years after signing a $20 million agreement

Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast won't be renewed for a second season

In a surprising update, the spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has revealed that the couple has decided to end their association with the popular music streaming platform Spotify. This unexpected development has left their fans taken aback.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have severed their ties with Spotify, ending their partnership just three years after entering into a lucrative $20 million agreement.

Confirmation from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's representative has been received, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Omid Scobie, a close friend and royal expert of the couple, posted on Twitter, relaying the comments made by Meghan and Harry's spokesperson regarding their Spotify deal.

He was providing a comment regarding the tweet shared by the Wall Street Journal. “Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” Spotify podcast won’t be renewed for a second season, a casualty of the audio company’s overhaul of its approach to podcasting.”

He tweeted, “A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now confirms: ‘Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.’”

According to previous reports from the New York Post, it was revealed that the Archewell media company, established by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, did not meet the content production requirements to receive the complete payment from their approximately $20 million deal signed in 2020.





3 Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast won't be renewed for a second season 3 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise fans by ending their association with Spotify 3 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sever ties with Spotify three years after signing a $20 million agreement



