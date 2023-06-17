Vijay Varma And Tamannah Bhatia Are United By Their Passion For Travel

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia have confirmed their relationship.

Vijay Varma shared that he and Tamannah have a commonality in their career paths.

Tamannah Bhatia expressed her views on marriage.

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia are one of Bollywood's newest couples. Although there has been speculation about their connection for some time, the performers have only lately confirmed it. In an interview, the actress mentioned dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star, and the actor later confirmed the same. In a recent interview with Bollywood media, the Darlingsstar discussed his shared interests with his partner and opened up about his personal life.

There is no doubt that Vijay Varma is at the pinnacle of his career right now. He has given us some of the best performances in a row. The actor, who was most recently seen in Dahaad alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Sonakshi Sinha, admits to being in a good place in his personal life as well. When asked about his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay stated that he is simply in a nice place right now, with a lot of love in his life. He also mentioned the similarities between himself and his girlfriend, saying that both he and Tamannah have had an intriguing trip. “I am from Hyderabad and came to Mumbai to work while she is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad to work. So that is our trajectory…we both left our cities and moved to other cities for work,” the actor stated.

3 Tamannah Bhatia expressed her views on marriage. 3 Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia have confirmed their relationship. 3 Vijay Varma shared that he and Tamannah have a commonality in their career paths.

Tamannah Bhatia recently spoke openly with media about marriage, love, friendship, and other topics. When asked if she feels pushed by the prospect of marriage, the 33-year-old actress said that one should marry when they want to marry. She also described marriage as a huge responsibility. “It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo,” Tamannaah clarified.



