Watch: Ranveer Singh's Heartwarming Hug For Sunny Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet

The Deol family is in full celebratory mode as they prepare to witness the wedding of Karan Deol.

Karan is all set to exchange vows with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya.

Ranveer Singh, known to share a close bond with Sunny Deol and his family.

The Deol family is in full celebratory mode as they prepare to witness the wedding of Karan Deol, the eldest son of veteran actor Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. Karan is all set to exchange vows with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya. The wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week with a formal engagement ceremony, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony. On Friday night, the Deol family hosted a grand sangeet to celebrate Karan and Drisha's union, which saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh, known to share a close bond with Sunny Deol and his family, graced the grand sangeet ceremony accompanied by his sister Ritika Singh Bhavnani. However, his wife Deepika Padukone couldn't attend the event due to her busy schedule. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, capturing the heartwarming moments of Ranveer Singh engaging in a lively conversation with host Sunny Deol and sharing a warm hug with the senior star. Sunny Deol appeared visibly delighted by Ranveer's presence, sporting a wide smile throughout their interaction. The Gully Boy actor also took the opportunity to interact with other guests, posing for selfies and adding to the festive atmosphere.

3 Ranveer Singh, known to share a close bond with Sunny Deol and his family. 3 The Deol family is in full celebratory mode as they prepare to witness the wedding of Karan Deol. 3 Karan is all set to exchange vows with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya.

As for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding, reports suggest that the childhood sweethearts have chosen to keep the ceremony intimate, with only close family members and friends in attendance. The couple, set to tie the knot on June 17 in a traditional Punjabi ceremony, is expected to host a reception at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on June 18. The wedding is a special occasion as Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh recently concluded shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' an upcoming directorial by Karan Johar, where he shares the screen with popular star Alia Bhatt. Fans can anticipate the release of the first teaser for the film on June 20. Additionally, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to begin filming for 'Baiju Bawra,' an upcoming directorial venture by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.