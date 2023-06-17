Gold Price Decreases By Rs 1700 Per Tola

The price of one tola of gold has reached Rs 221,700.

The price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by Rs 1458.

The price of gold in world market has decreased by 7 dollars.

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs 1700 in the country on Saturday after increasing for two days.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of one tola of gold has reached Rs 221,700 in the country after a decrease of Rs 1700.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by Rs 1458 and gold was sold at Rs 190,072.

3 The price of gold in world market has decreased by 7 dollars. 3 The price of one tola of gold has reached Rs 221,700. 3 The price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by Rs 1458.

The price of gold in the world market has decreased by 7 dollars to 1958 dollars per ounce.

It should be remembered that last day the price of gold per tola had increased by Rs 2700 in the country.

A few days ago, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also said those who are doing business in gold and dollar should not do so because they will not benefit from gold and dollar business.