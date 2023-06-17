Gold Rate In Karachi Today - 18 June 2023

24K Per tola sold at Rs 222000 in Pakistan

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Carat gold rate in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 222000.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 190330 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 174468 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 203499.

GOLD RATE IN PAKISTAN, 18 JUNE 2023