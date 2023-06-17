Gold Rate In Karachi Today - 18 June 2023

language: English
Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 11:42 PM

  • 24K Per tola sold at Rs 222000 in Pakistan

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Carat gold rate in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 222000.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 190330 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 174468 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 203499.

GOLD RATE IN PAKISTAN, 18 JUNE 2023

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs.190330
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 222000
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 174468
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 203499
Gold per Ounce 24k Rs. 542663

