Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Mocked For Becoming Old Ages Dad

Comedian Chelsea Handler has taken aim at actors Al Pacino, 83, and Robert De Niro, 79, for becoming fathers at what she considers to be 'old ages.'

Handler mocked the two celebrities, referring to them as part of a 'club' of 'horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed.'

De Niro recently announced the arrival of a baby with his 45-year-old partner, Tiffany Chen, while Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend also welcomed a child. According to Handler, the four men combined have a total of 32 children.

In a humorous speech, Handler suggested ways to 'protect the women of the world from horny old men.'

She even jokingly offered herself up for auction to any available octogenarian, suggesting interested parties could find her on eBay or Doordash. To add a humorous touch, Handler concluded her speech by saying, 'And for 20% off, you can use the code sugar t*ts.'

Ultimately, she advised people to be cautious and emphasized that dealing with 'horny old men' is never worth the money.